The Buffalo police officers who were seen on video pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground during a George Floyd protest are facing criminal charges, prosecutors said.

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torglaski received second-degree assault charges and were released on their own recognizance.

The officers entered no guilty pleas and are scheduled to appear in court July 20.

Fewer than 20 demonstrators attended the protest Thursday, along with several members of Buffalo Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, officials said.

A protester named Martin Gugino was seen on a YouTube video walking toward a group of uniformed officers when Torglaski and McCabe allegedly pushed him to the ground.

“Mr. Gugino has been a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate, and overall fan of the U.S. Constitution for many years. At this time, Mr. Gugino is in serious but stable condition. He is alert and oriented,” Kelly V. Zarcone, Gugino’s attorney, said in a statement.

When Gugino hit the ground, the back of his head cracked on the concrete, causing blood to stream from his head. He laid motionless while officers walked past him.

Both officers were suspended and the Erie County District Attorney office is investigating the incident.

The police union criticized the suspensions and 57 officers resigned from their positions on the emergency team to stay on the police force.

“Once the department became aware of additional video from the scene, they immediately opened an investigation,” DeGeorge told ABC News on Thursday.

