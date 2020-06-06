https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-says-film-and-tv-production-can-resume-as-early-as-june-12_3379051.html

LOS ANGELES—Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the CCP virus on sets.

“To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers,” the guidance from the California Department of Public Health stated.

Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to the statement.

Filming around the world was halted in mid-March to help curb the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

A task force of Hollywood studios and labor unions earlier this week proposed extensive COVID-19 testing, daily symptom checks and other safeguards to allow actors and crew members to return to work.

A woman poses below the Hollywood sign in Hollywood, Calif., on March 22, 2020. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

“Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the department said.

The guidelines were developed by representatives from Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros and Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, plus unions including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America.

To return to work, productions must follow the task force guidelines and also receive clearance from county health officials, the state health department said.

County authorities should consider local CCP virus infection rates, preparedness for a surge in cases, testing capability and other data before granting approval, the department added.

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

