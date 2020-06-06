https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501472-cheney-blasts-trump-move-to-draw-down-troops-in-germany-dangerously-misguided

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump says he believes Scarborough ‘got away with murder’ Hillicon Valley: House FISA bill in jeopardy | Democrats drop controversial surveillance measure | GOP working on legislation to strip Twitter of federal liability protections The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump ramps up attacks against Twitter MORE (R-Wyo.) slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTwitter CEO: ‘Not true’ that removing Trump campaign video was illegal, as president has claimed Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination Barr says he didn’t give ‘tactical’ command to clear Lafayette protesters MORE’s decision to draw down troops in Germany, warning the decision was “dangerously misguided.”

“This is a dangerously misguided policy. If the United States abandons allies, withdraws our forces, and retreats within our borders, the cause of freedom—on which our nation was founded & our security depends—will be in peril,” Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House and a top foreign policy hawk, tweeted Saturday.

This is a dangerously misguided policy. If the United States abandons allies, withdraws our forces, and retreats within our borders, the cause of freedom—on which our nation was founded & our security depends—will be in peril. https://t.co/AGViEJRvTP — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebuke comes after Trump directed the Pentagon to send 9,500 troops home from Germany, which would bring the total stationed there down to 25,000.

A defense official told The Wall Street Journal the plan, which was ordered by national security adviser Robert O’Brien, has been underway since September and is not related to rising tensions between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The United States remains committed to working with our strong ally Germany to ensure our mutual defense, as well as on many other important issues,” said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have come out in force against the withdrawal, saying it could further strain relations with Berlin and pave the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinThe Hill’s Morning Report – DC preps for massive Saturday protest; Murkowski breaks with Trump Russia declares emergency after 20,000 tons of diesel leak near Arctic Circle How Russia benefits from America’s crisis MORE to have more sway in Europe.

“This order is petty and preposterous. It’s another favor to Putin and another leadership failure by this Administration that further strains relations with our allies,” Sen. Jack Reed John (Jack) Francis ReedBipartisan Senate panel leaders back fund to deter China The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: National Portrait Gallery’s Kim Sajet says this era rewiring people’s relationship with culture, art; Trump’s war with Twitter heats up Overnight Defense: Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies Treaty | Pentagon drops ban on recruits who had virus | FBI says Corpus Christi shooting terror-related MORE (D-R.I.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin must be delighted that the American president is gutting our own deterrent against Russian aggression in Europe. And the President’s insulting dismissal of one of our most important relationships because of a personal vendetta confirms that he lacks moral leadership, respect for our allies, and understanding of our national security interests,” added Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelEngel primary challenger hits million in donations Engel says he refuses to seek NYT endorsement over Cotton op-ed The Hill’s Campaign Report: Republicans go on the hunt for new convention site MORE (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

