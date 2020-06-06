https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/civil-rights-leader-patriots-can-invest-black-communities/

Civil-rights era activist Bob Woodson drew attention this week for countering the media-affirmed narrative that America is plagued by intractable “systemic” and “institutional” racism, insisting the terms are abused by left-leaning politicians and black activists shifting blame for their failures over the past five decades.

But what is the way forward? What can Americans who agree with his diagnosis do to be part of solutions?

A good place to start is Woodson’s Washington, D.C.-based Woodson Center.

For one, it’s a source of information, providing a forum for voices such as scholar Shelby Steele to counter the narrative of the New York Times “1619 Project,” which is mandatory curriculum in many schools across the nation.

Woodson’s “1776” initiative offers an alternative, assembling “independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery.”

He said in an interview Thursday with Eric Metaxas that the Times project is deceiving young people into believing that America “is incurably racist and that capitalism is to be despised because it’s crippling and oppressing the people.”

“There are all kinds of examples that challenge the notion on the other side that somehow the problems facing black America today are related directly to the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow,” he said.

“It’s just a lie.”

But knowledge isn’t enough.

Woodson said “those of us who believe in the values of this nation, our pushback cannot be just writing papers or complaining about what they are doing.”

“We must get on the ground. We must invest in those neighborhood leaders who are fighting to protect their communities, the small ethnic enclaves that are building businesses,” he told Metaxes.

His Woodson Center does that in neighborhoods across the nation.

The group has “identified and helped to strengthen the efforts of more than 2,881 neighborhood leaders in 40 states who are tackling issues ranging from homelessness, addiction, to joblessness, youth violence and the need for education and training.”

He pointed out Hollywood figures and major corporations have contributed to funds to bail out looters and rioters.

“There has to be a counter-investment, because right now people of good will are insurgents,” he said, smiling as he emphasized the last word.

“We need to be funding people who are rebuilding and restoring and redeeming themselves and their communities,” Woodson said.

See Woodson’s interview Thursday with Eric Metaxes:

[embedded content]

See Woodson’s interview Tuesday with Tucker Carlson:

[embedded content]

‘The promise it holds for the future’

On the “1776” website, Woodson explains in a video that the mission of his education project is “not to engage in a debate with the other side, but to offer an aspirational and an inspirational alternative narrative” that regards slavery as “America’s birth defect.”

“And no one, or a nation, should be defined by what it used to be in the past, but the promise it holds for the future,” he says.

Woodson contends “race grievance really is an exemption from personal responsibility and 1619 is the culmination of that.”

“Nothing is more lethal than to convey to people that they have an exemption to personal responsibility,” he says.

His project explores the history of American and finds that those “who achieved against the odds, thosee who are resilient.”

He points out there were 20 former slaves who died millionaires, and “we need to know who they are.”

“We have people who have built whole towns, they’ve established all kinds of institutions; we really need to know that history,” he says.

“But there are contemporary examples of grassroots leaders who are mimicking those life-affirming values.”

“1776” is a gathering place for those “who are in the trenches, and in the suites and in the streets.”

See Woodson’s explanation of the “1776” project:

[embedded content]

“We are filling in that knowledge gap so that Americans can understand that slavery and discrimination never permanently scarred black Americans. Nor can we attribute the failures and chaos we have today to that legacy,” Woodson told Metaxas.

“That’s an important narrative that we must address, because America, with all of its faults, what defines it is the beauty of its promise,” he said.

“But people need to know that. Young blacks need to know that history is not from the plantation to the ghetto to welfare. That we have a rich tradition of business ownership.”

