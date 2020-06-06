https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alabama-tuskegee-university-cross-burning/2020/06/06/id/970898

Police in Alabama are investigating a cross burning near Tuskeegee University, a historically black college, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.

Macon County police responded to the scene on an overpass above Interstate 85.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson told the local CBS affiliate the incident was being investigated but no suspects were announced at the time.

“That is something to strike fear in people’s hearts, and we’re not going to let people make them afraid,” he added. “We need to bring that person to justice.”

A person driver near the area told the CBS affiliate he saw something that “looked like a shadow” run from the scene as he drove toward the burning cross. Brunson also mentioned that a fuel container and tire had also been set on fire.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls a burning cross “one of the most potent hate symbols in the United States, popularized as a terror image by the Ku Klux Klan since the early 1900s.”

Bruson told the Opelika-Auburn News the police “can’t let people get away doing that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

