Rejecting “this civil war” as a “permanent coup launched by the Democratic Party,” it needs to be reminded liberal groups, with liberal agendas, carried out by lawless, radical liberals in – get this – liberal cities run by liberals are merely destroying liberals, according to author David Horowitz to Newsmax TV.

“Everyone one of these cities is 100% controlled by the Democratic Party,” Horowitz told “Saturday Report.“

Minneapolis’ city council, where George Floyd was killed by a police officer starting the civil unrest, is run by “13 members: 12 Democrats and a Green Party member,” Howoritz told host Grant Stinchfield, adding the police chief is black and the attorney general, Keith Ellison, is a Democrat who was the head of the Democratic National Committee, and Gov. Tim Walz is a Democrat.

“Anybody with any influence over the police department in Minneapolis is Democrat,” Horowitz continued, rebuking the “monstrous lie behind which a civil war is being fermented.”

“We’re in the midst of an insurrection,” he concluded.

Horowitz is author of “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win,” which chronicles the Democrats’ “war against, not just Trump, but America.

“No peaceful transition of power and the attempt to use the intelligence agencies to overthrow Trump, and then the impeachment process, and then the COVID virus, and now these demonstrations, they’re lawless,” Horowitz said.

Now, the media is sucked in by the “seditious” call out by former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“Since when do we take political advice from generals, a professional kill – that’s what he is supposed to be; that’s what the military is,” Horowitz said. “The fact of the matter is the siege of Washington is part of what I call the permanent coup.”

