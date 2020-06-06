https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jamie-dimon-jpmorgan-chase-protests/2020/06/06/id/970910

JPMorgan Chase honcho Jamie Dimon visited a local Chase branch — and a take-the-knee picture at the event raised questions about whether he was signaling solidarity with racial justice protests.

A Friday tweet from a CNBC reporter showed the chief executive officer, 63, who underwent heart surgery March 5, on one knee at the Chase bank in Mt. Kisco, N.Y.

The New York Post, citing a spokesperson, reported the photo was snapped at Dimon’s local branch, and it was his first interaction with staff since the emergency surgery.

According to the Post, Dimon — a frequent critic of what he sees as poor planning and management of U.S. public affairs — wore a face mask and chatted with 10 staffers during the visit. He also fielded questions on topics ranging from how he’s feeling post-surgery to how small business clients are faring, and congratulated the local branch for staying open throughout the pandemic, the Post reported.

At some point during the visit, Dimon dropped to one knee alongside five other masked staff members. Five more staffers stood behind them in front of the bank’s massive vault, while another staffer took the photo, the Post reported.

Chase declined to comment on whether Dimon’s kneel was a show of support for protests that have been held across the nation following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

But earlier in the week, Dimon issued a statement in support of the protests.

“Let us be clear — we are watching, listening, and want every single one of you to know we are committed to fighting against racism and discrimination wherever and however it exists,”

he wrote as part of his memo to staff.

