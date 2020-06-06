https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-maga-hate-political/2020/06/06/id/970905

Donald Trump Jr. called into “The Howie Carr Show,” broadcast on Newsmax TV, to thank an elderly activist and supporter of President Donald Trump after he was cruelly beaten in what police described as a politically motivated attack.

The Providence Journal reported 27-year-old Massachusetts man Aidan Courtright was arraigned on charges of assault and battery for the alleged Tuesday attack on Charlie Chase, 82, who had been holding a sign and wearing a MAGA hat.

Two witnesses said Courtright got out of his car and approached the victim, taking the sign from him and ripping it in half before throwing Chase to the ground and kicking him by the side of the road.

Trump Jr. tweeted about the incident — and then called into host Carr’s interview Friday with Chase.

The interview begins at the 19:35-minute mark.

“I saw your story,” Trump Jr. said. “I’m sorry you had to go through that, and we really appreciate the support. That shouldn’t be going on in America, and I just want to say thank you for your steadfast loyalty and service to our country. It means the world to us.”

“I have to thank you guys,” an emotional Chase responded. “You don’t know how much you mean to us.”

Trump Jr. told Chase they would send him some new Trump hats and clothes.

Chase said he would return to the spot where the assault took place and continue to express his support for the president.

“This will not scare me away,” Chase said. “I’ll do this continuously until the election.”

