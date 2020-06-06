https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/drew-brees-flips-must-stop-talking-flag/

(MEDIAITE) New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees directly responded to President Donald Trump on Instagram Friday night, calling out “systematic racial injustice” and waving off the distraction of kneeling protests during the national anthem at NFL games.

Brees’ response came just hours after Trump couldn’t resist weighing in on Brees’ comments from earlier in the week about his opposition to “disrespecting the flag” through kneeling protests, which earned widespread condemnation from other sports figures. Brees subsequently apologized and said he stands with the black community. Trump, however, slammed the Saints QB’s change of heart with a Twitter post that closed with an all-caps: “NO KNEELING.”

In his post on Instagram, with “To President Trump” text over a stark white background, Brees said that he has realized that this is “not an issue about the American flag.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

