To say the least, the recent riots in multiple US cities is an extremely disturbing development. How can there be such widespread lawlessness (and disregard for life and property) in America?

Yes, most indications are that an extraordinary injustice was done to George Floyd — but is this reaction appropriate? The apparent response from the rioters is yes: this is about obtaining social justice.

However, how is looting or burning down a store owned by a hard-working black family social justice? How is rioters’ killing another black citizen, social justice — don’t black lives matter?

It seems that this civil discord is not intended to be a meaningful, proportionate response to the Floyd tragedy, but rather a political statement. Additionally, the turmoil is directly related to bad societal choices that we citizens have compliantly gone along with. Briefly, some of these are:

1. Academic Distortions

Our schools are now re-writing American history to be a story of oppression of women and minorities. That is as much a distortion, as is a history being written through rose-colored glasses.

Result: Riots express anger at this perceived centuries of injustice.

2. Disrespect for Authority

The mainstream media is sending a daily message to the public saying that it’s OK to disrespect our resident and other officials that we have political disagreements with. Of course incivility is not OK.

Result: Riots are now seen as an acceptable way to make a political statement.

3. Abdicating Traditional Values

Over the last several decades there has been a steady decline in Americans actively supporting the values of our traditional Judeo-Christian religions. For example, the new value system says that the ends justify the means — which is radically different from Judeo-Christian beliefs.

Result: The extensive harms riots have done to people and property are viewed as an acceptable way of getting “justice.”

4. An Entitlement Mentality

Along with secularism replacing our traditional religions, our citizens have been fed a steady diet of entitlement. We want it, and we want it now! What’s worse is that instead of us earning societal benefits, we’re told that we are now owed them.

Result: In this case, instead of waiting for the system to prosecute wrong-doers, the rioters want vigilante justice, now.

5. Excessive Pandemic Constraints

Many authority figures have used the pandemic as an excuse for unprecedented power grabs. Most citizens know that this is wrong, but feel powerless to stop it.

Result: People have been cooped up for too long (and likely out of work), so a riot is seen as an opportunity to get outside, and to reclaim some control over their life and their community.

No American is against getting prompt justice for the death of George Floyd. However, we need to keep things in perspective, as there are major injustices done every day to people of all ages, races, sexes, incomes, and nationalities.

No one said (or promised) that life would be fair. In fact it is guaranteed to be unfair! In other words, there is nothing that anyone can do to make life fair — or to achieve true social justice. That is a quixotic aspiration that is impossible to ever attain. Harboring impossible hopes is a recipe for frustration.

That’s where God comes into the picture. If we have faith in God, every injustice will be fully accounted for. And just to clarify: we do not just sit back and turn everything over to God. The proper balance is: work as if everything depends on me — but pray as if everything depends on God.

If we decide to take over God’s role — and be the judge, jury and executioner — we are going down a path where it is totally impossible to bring about any true justice, or genuine satisfaction, or real happiness. In fact it is actually the road to hell. Sound familiar?

John Droz is an independent physicist who has spent the last 40+ years working on educating citizens about energy, environmental and education realities. His website is WiseEnergy.org, and he produces a free email Energy & Environmental Newsletter with over 10,000 readers. Email John at aaprjohn@northnet.org to subscribe.

