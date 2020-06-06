https://www.westernjournal.com/fl-dems-use-covid-excuse-not-show-work-attend-spacex-launch/
I have to admit it: The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon was a pretty exciting thing, particularly for an aviation geek like myself. Granted, it could have come at a much better time. After all, we’re currently socially distancing — if not socially isolating — due to the coronavirus. Talk about a way to…
The post FL Dems Use COVID as Excuse To Not Show Up to Work, Then Attend SpaceX Launch appeared first on The Western Journal.