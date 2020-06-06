https://www.westernjournal.com/fl-dems-use-covid-excuse-not-show-work-attend-spacex-launch/

I have to admit it: The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon was a pretty exciting thing, particularly for an aviation geek like myself. Granted, it could have come at a much better time. After all, we’re currently socially distancing — if not socially isolating — due to the coronavirus. Talk about a way to…

The post FL Dems Use COVID as Excuse To Not Show Up to Work, Then Attend SpaceX Launch appeared first on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...