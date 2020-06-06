https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fox-news-host-pete-hegseth-describes-violent-scene-streets-dc-week-served-major-mn-national-guard-unit-video/

FOX and Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth served in the the nation’s capital this week as a Major in the DC National Guard.

Hegseth posted photos on his Twitter page from his stint defending the nation’s capital.

Just got back from mobilizing with the DC Army National Guard for 3 days to support the civil disturbance mission in our nation’s Capitol. For those that don’t know, I’m still a Major in the National Guard… pic.twitter.com/H3O8Vfu909 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 4, 2020

On Friday Pete joined Sean Hannity to describe the violent situation on the ground in Washington DC as leftists looted and defaced national monuments including the Lincoln Memorial.

Pete Hegseth: At one point Sean me and a handful of other guys were standing at the Vietnam War Memorial to defend it from people who would want to deface it after the Lincoln Memorial. I remember saying a prayer there, thinking this is what it’s like being a Vietnam veteran, what they went through when they came home. If we had not been there, the National Guard had not been there every single monument would have been defaced, every single business would have been looted. And they would have laid siege to the White House in an unending fashion. If not for the National Guard the Mayor of DC would have had no way out from the mess that she and others have helped create.

looted every store they could, and would have laid further siege to the White House. I saw it with my own eyes. I’ll be on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning to give my perspective from the ground… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 4, 2020

Via Hannity:

[embedded content]