Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) appeared before a struggle session at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday. Frey stood in front of the stage and answered questions from those on stage.

Frey, dressed casually and speaking through a coronavirus mask confessed, “…I’ve been coming to grips with my own brokenness in this situation, my own failures, my own shortcomings and I know there needs to be deep seated structural reform in terms of how the department operates. The systemic racist system needs to be revamped. The police union needs to be put in its place. We need to make sure that everything from the union contract to the way that the arbitration functions, to the way that the our officers in the department behave.”

Frey was then asked a ‘yes or no’ question, “Will you commit to defunding Minneapolis police department?”, by a questioner who reminded him and the mob that Frey is up for reelection next year.

When Frey said he would not support defunding the police, the questioner screamed at him, “Get the f*ck out of here! Go! Go! Go! Get out of here! Get the f*ck out of here!”

The mob started chanting, “Go home Jacob, go home!”

As Frey slowly made his way through the crowd to leave, they switched chants to, “Shame, shame, shame, shame!”

Video taken from two vantage points show Frey at the rally, one of him facing the struggle session and the other the resulting walk of shame.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey showed up today at the protests. He was asked if he would commit to abolishing/defunding the police. Incredible to witness crowd hold him directly accountable. Man did a literal walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/v645mfIZHt — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 6, 2020

And the walk:

Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020

