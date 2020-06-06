https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/goodell-nfl-wrong-player-protests-systematic-oppression-black-people/

(BREITBART) NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday, on behalf of all 32 teams, that Black Lives Matter and insisted that “we the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to players.”

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in response to the police involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, which has sparked protests and mass rioting and looting across America. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

“We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

