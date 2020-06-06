https://www.westernjournal.com/heartwarming-photos-brides-first-look-class-groom/

Making an invite list for a wedding can be difficult. You want to include all your closest friends and family, but some have larger circles of acquaintances than others and tough decisions have to be made.

One decision that was not tough to make for bride-to-be Kelsey Smith Moeller was to include her students in some part of her wedding celebrations. They even got a sneak peek that few others were offered.

“I’ve photographed first looks more times than I can count…….but this one! This one is special!” photographer Agni Neal Gibbons wrote in a post on Flying Pig Photography’s Facebook page.

“Kelsey teaches kindergarten at Hugh Goodwin Elementary. And what a lucky class they are! They were the very first to see her in her dress….before dad, before her groom. And let me tell you, these sweet kiddos came to school dressed for the part, with a special surprise of their own.”

Smith followed in her mother’s footsteps. Her mom, Jerri Beth Smith, also taught in the same school district and would even sub for her daughter when needed.

The students put together a lovely party for their beloved teacher, which included a dress they painted.

“Miss Smith insists none of the children gave away her surprise, and I believe it,” the photographer continued. “These children were the most well-behaved and sweet children – even in an exciting time for them. These photos are even more special now.

“Less than two weeks after I photographed this sweet kindergarten class, school was suspended due to Covid-19.

“I know it was meant to be for all of these kiddos to share in the wedding of their teacher, even if it wasn’t possible for everyone to come to the ceremony!

“Kelsey and her mom created a special table at the wedding to honor her class — a banner of one of these special images, a display of the dress and coloring sheets made from a group photo of them all.

“I know she loves them as much as they love her. As of yesterday evening, it’s … Goodbye, Miss Smith and Hello, Mrs. Moeller! But changing her name will never dull the memory created on this day. Memories with Miss Smith/Mrs. Moeller will always have a special place in their heart, because she shared hers with them.”

The photos show an adorable lineup of kiddos oohing and ahhing over their teacher in her gown and veil. The summery dress they hand-decorated with butterflies, flowers and their names will no doubt be a keepsake for the new Mrs. Moeller.

“Angi Neal Gibbons is THE BEST ever,” Moeller posted on May 31. “So thankful for her and that she came to my classroom to get these shots! My kiddos are so special to me and I am so glad I got to share this memory with them!”

