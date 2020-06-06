https://thehill.com/homenews/news/501454-huge-protest-expected-in-dc-amid-escalating-scrutiny-of-police

Thousands of people are expected to turn out in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a major protest as demonstrations against police brutality and the death of George Floyd ramp up.

Officials have prepared for the protests by closing a significant number of roads around the city’s downtown area, with protests in the nation’s capital entering a second consecutive weekend.

Protestors lined the streets surrounding the White House each day this week, with the most significant confrontation on Monday evening when hundreds of people were arrested in the city.

Law enforcement officials fired chemical agents and used riot gear to push back demonstrators from Lafayette Square a day after the downtown area saw violent clashes, looting and vandalism.

Protests have been almost exclusively peaceful during the second half of the week, with D.C. Police reporting no arrests during demonstrations on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that Saturday’s protests could bring record crowds.

“We anticipate the largest demonstrations with regards to numbers that we’ve seen in the city to date and we anticipate that protesters will continue to be peaceful as they have been the past couple of days,” Newsham said during a press conference Thursday, though he would not give a number estimate.

On Friday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) had “Black Lives Matter” painted in big yellow letters across two blocks of 16th Street NW that are across from the White House, while renaming the portion of the street “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

It has been a long time coming, but I know. I know—change will come. pic.twitter.com/oBRVbtTruY — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

NBC reporter Shomari Stone tweeted late Friday that a new installment had been made on “Black Lives Matter Plaza” per Bowser’s instructions.

“The Mayor installed new Black Lives Matter light projections near the White House,” he tweeted. “They’re on two buildings on the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

NEW VIDEO: DC @MayorBowser’s Chief of Staff John Falcicchio just told me the Mayor installed new

Black Lives Matter light projections near the White House. They’re on two buildings on the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza.#BlackLivesMatterPlaza @falcicchio @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/CJ97zqYxQ4 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 6, 2020

At the beginning of the week, President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO: ‘Not true’ that removing Trump campaign video was illegal, as president has claimed Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination Barr says he didn’t give ‘tactical’ command to clear Lafayette protesters MORE activated the D.C. National Guard to protect the White House and areas surrounding the National Mall after vandalism and clashes with police last weekend.

In a letter to Trump on Friday, Bowser requested that the president immediately “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from the city.

She explained that the curfew that had been in place for several days earlier in the week was being lifted, noting that not a single arrest had been made Thursday night related to the protests.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly lobbed insults at the mayor and criticized her handling of demonstrations in the city. On Friday, in response to her letter, Trump called Bowser “incompetent” in a tweet and asserted that her budget for the city was “totally out of control.” He claimed that the National Guard deployment “saved her from great embarrassment” this week.

…over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Saturday’s protest in the nation’s capital – joined by related demonstrations in countries around the world such as Australia, Japan and South Korea – come amid rising scrutiny of police tactics following the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Since then, protests have rocked the country, with demonstrators condemning racial injustice while calling for police reforms. Some have also urged for an outright ban on funds for law enforcement agencies.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, City Council members voted Friday on a series of changes to the city’s police force, barring officers from using chokeholds and requiring bystanding officers to intervene when illegal force is used.

Officials in multiple cities including Atlanta, Buffalo, N.Y., and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., have fired, suspended or take other action against police officers involved in confrontations with individuals protesting since Floyd’s death.

In New York, police announced Friday night that two officers were being suspended without pay after one was seen on video pulling down a protester’s face covering to pepper spray them and the other was seen throwing a woman to the ground where she laid holding her head.

“These incidents … are disturbing and run counter to the principles of NYPD training, as well as our mission of public safety,” New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement announcing the disciplinary action.

In anticipation of the protests in D.C. on Saturday, police have closed a significant number of roads around the city’s downtown area. The road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight.

Here’s the full list of road closures:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 19th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street NW to 19th Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street SW

Madison Drive, NW from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

C Street from 17th Street NW to 19th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

D Street from 3rd Street NW to 8th Street NW

D Street from 17th Street NW to 19th Street NW

E Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

F Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

G Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

H Street from 7th Street NW to 19th Street NW

I Street from New York Avenue NW to 19th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 19th Street NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

16th Street From H Street NW to L Street NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street Tunnel

11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 17th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 14th Street SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

I Street from 14th Street NW to 17th Street NW

H Street from 14th Street NW to 17th Street NW

K Street from 14th Street NW to 17th Street NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street NW to 15th Street NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to K Street NW

16th Street From H Street NW to K Street NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to K Street NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to K Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

