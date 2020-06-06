https://www.theblaze.com/news/david-dorn-video-killer-st-louis-police

The police are asking the public for help in identifying seven “persons of interest” possibly connected to the shooting death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a video of potential suspects in the fatal shooting of Dorn.

Dorn responded to a burglar alarm in the early morning hours of June 2, at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, where he was a security guard. Around 2:30 a.m., the 77-year-old Dorn was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police. The pawn shop was one of many St. Louis businesses looted this week during riots.

On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released security video from inside the pawn shop of seven men who looted the business. Footage shows that two of the men are armed with guns, and another man cuts his hand on glass while breaking into the pawn shop.

“RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS? They’re persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn,” the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. “Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477).”

CrimeStoppers is now offering $46,000 for information leading to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible for the homicide of Captain David Dorn.

Before working as a security guard at the pawn shop, Dorn served as a police captain with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and a police chief in Moline Acres. After more than 40 years in law enforcement, he retired in 2014.

On Thursday, Dorn’s family led a march down Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, the same street where the pawn shop is located.

“They called him ‘Cap.’ That was the Cap. That was the Cap, everybody knows that was him,” Dorn’s son, Brian Powell, told Fox2Now. Of his father, Powell said that “police work ran through his veins.”

An online fundraiser for the family of retired Captain David Dorn has raised over $336,000.

President Donald Trump praised Dorn as “a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters.”

