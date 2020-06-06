https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hypocrite-governor-gretchen-whitmer-keeps-business-lockdown-encourages-leftists-protest-streets-joins-video/

Gretchen Whitmer chants “Hands up, Don’t shoot” at Michigan protest.

You just can’t make this up!
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues to prove herself to be the greatest hypocrite in the nation.

Whitmer still has the state in lockdown and businesses shut down while she goes out and marches with Black Lives Matter protesters.

But at the same time she is encouraging leftists to protest in the streets!

