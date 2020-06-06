http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wHm8filNf04/inside-the-mn-apocalypse.php

Jon Justice & Drew Lee host the morning talk show from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday on Twin Cities News Talk 1130 AM. They and their show have proved an invaluable source of timely information and biting commentary during the Minneapolis meltdown — a lifeline to sanity. Podcasts of the show are available in here.

This week they interviewed an anonymous Minneapolis police officer regarding events at the Third Precinct on the evening of May 28. On Thursday they briefly summarized the interview during the second hour of the show. They also took an informative call from Brian Peters of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. I have posted that hour of the show in podcast form below.

They kicked off the third hour yesterday with their recording of an interview with a Minneapolis police officer. The interview takes up a few of the current political attacks on the MPD. During the hour they take a call from Brian Peters of I have posted the standalone podcast of the interview below.

The local CBS News affiliate reported on the torching of the Third Precinct in the widely viewed segment below. It makes for a useful video accompaniment to the interviews with the officers. Here we have the graphic representation of the political “leadership” in Minneapolis and Minnesota — Democrats all the way down.

