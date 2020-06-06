http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/fX05NN_PQmg/

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter Friday evening to call out cancel culture after she was dropped as a commencement speaker for Wichita State University.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” she said. “Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

The president’s daughter and senior White House advisor also posted a video of the remarks she had planned to give.

“I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place!” she said.

Ivanka was dropped by the university after student protests online over President Trump’s response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“Ivanka Trump, obviously, represents her father’s administration as one of his closest advisors,” Jennifer Ray, associate professor of photo media said in a letter posted online, which drew hundreds of signatures from students, alumni and faculty. “To many Americans, that administration has come to signify the worst of our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those peacefully protesting against racist police brutality.”

A joint statement from Wichita State President Dr. Jay Golden and WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash offered no explanation for why she was dropped as a speaker.

“The WSU Tech commencement plans have been refocused more centrally on students — student voices in particular,” they said.

