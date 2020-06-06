https://www.dailywire.com/news/j-k-rowling-defends-biological-sex-again-gets-hate-again

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has taken another round of heat for her anti-transgender stance, something she has remained steadfast about for over a year now.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the acclaimed author essentially said that the concept of transgenderism erases the struggles of women across the world.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling tweeted, as reported by Fox News. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she continued.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

In another tweet, J.K. Rowling shared an article from Devex that used the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of the actual people who menstruate, namely, women.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,” she tweeted.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling’s anti-trans stance makes her what leftists call a TERF – Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. Naturally, leftists denounced her as a hater.

“The vast consensus of medical and other scientific experts validate trans people and urge affirmation of us,” tweeted Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer. “Your own country’s medical organizations have said as much. You don’t love trans people, and you certainly don’t care about us.”

“I also want to remind everyone that when LGBTQ organizations generously reached out to [Rowling] in December to discuss all this in a collaborative setting, she refused to speak with them,” added Clymer.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans,” responded Rowling. “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“You’re a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It’s incredibly disappointing,” tweeted Brad Walsh.

As reported by The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti, Rowling was subject to a cancel campaign last year when she came to the defense Maya Forstater, a university professor who was stripped of her job after “tweeting that a person cannot change their biological sex.”

Rowling tweeted, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

