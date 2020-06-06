http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ogE0GW0JXlo/

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling made waves on Saturday after publicly defending the concept of biological sex — a scientific truth largely rejected by the left — explaining to her 14.5 million Twitter followers that it “isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling said. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling faced fierce backlash from several high-profile progressive counterparts. Many of them accused her of hating transgender people and advancing “transphobia” after she shared an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,” offering her own commentary.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she asked.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Backlash was both swift and searing as blue checkmark Twitter went berserk.

The vast consensus of medical and other scientific experts validate trans people and urge affirmation of us. Your own country’s medical organizations have said as much. You don’t love trans people, and you certainly don’t care about us. https://t.co/g2LwnQghGa — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2020

Thank you Charlotte. Also what is the big fucking deal saying “people who menstruate?” It’s inclusive and certainly doesn’t hurt or threaten my cis woman privilege. — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 6, 2020

it’s telling she’d choose the moment we’re in right now – as the world grapples with a pandemic, economic disruption, and thousands of protests demanding justice for Black lives – to fuel the flames of transphobia — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) June 6, 2020

She went out of her way to center the narrative around herself. Posts inflammatory comments, wait a couple hours, then claim victimhood because she’s being called names, all the while erasing trans women and non-binary persons. — David Lytle, Armed Potato Guard (@davitydave) June 7, 2020

As a gay man, let me just state for the record that “if sex isn’t real there’s no same-sex attraction” is absolute bullshit, and shame on J.K. Rowling for trying to use gay people as a wedge to spread transphobic propaganda. pic.twitter.com/RaQtYIvkYP — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) June 6, 2020

JK Rowling is showing herself for who she’s been the whole time – a feminism-appropriating radical transphobe. The fact she picked Pride to expel her hateful sludge once again only underscores her hatred. Don’t give her another cent. https://t.co/0QlvhEGBmR — Riley Black (@Laelaps) June 6, 2020

Oh hell no. TERF lesbians are the worst lesbians. How idiotic do you have to be, how ignorant of our history, to espouse the argument once used AGAINST you? That lesbians are not women. REMEMBER THAT ONE? https://t.co/a4GmPWDsDh — Marcie Bianco (@MarcieBianco) June 7, 2020

If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling’s latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

We stand with trans youth, especially those Harry Potter fans hurt by her inaccurate and cruel tweets. Our friend @jackisnotabird says it best. https://t.co/jLkchof3rn — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

Rowling responded on Twitter as critiques continued to pour in.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she said.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” she continued, remaining steadfast in her original position.

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge. https://t.co/5kxnH3mZPf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

This is far from the first time the popular author has come under fire from LGBT activists. Last year, they issued their collective grievance over the lack of LGBT representation in her novels.

She also stirred up controversy in December for publicly supporting Maya Forstater after a U.K. employment judge “allowed an employer to fire” her for “saying a man’s claim to have an opposite-sex ‘gender’ does not actually change his biological sex.”

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Rowling’s position, again, triggered sharp criticism from progressive groups, like the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 19, 2019

Many progressive LGBT activists groups — from the HRC to GLAAD — greatly dismiss the scientific reality of biological sex, reducing it to that of a social construct and placing a greater emphasis on gender identity, which they contend remains on a spectrum. Those orientations and identities can range from non-binary, to pansexual, to two-spirit.

A New York City street sign put up last year featured a list of the questionable sexual orientations, sparking praise from Chelsea Clinton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

