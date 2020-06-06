http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y8juIWJEMWw/

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s admission there was no sign of Russia collusion with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier in the week.

Jordan said he drew the conclusion Rosenstein had caved to the “swamp” with his appointment of Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller to head a probe into the alleged collusion.

“When Senator Graham asked him if there was anything there, he said, ‘No, there wasn’t,’” he said. “Yet, you had the number-two guy at the Justice Department, and frankly, at the time in the spring of 2017, the acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, name the special counsel, expand the scope of the special counsel, and also remember Rod Rosenstein signed one of the FISA renewals on Carter Page. So he did all that, and yet there was nothing there. And we all knew there was nothing there. And Jim Comey told us there was nothing there when we deposed him back in the last Congress in the Judiciary Committee. Yet they let all this happen and put our country through three years of what we lived through.”

“So, that’s the frustrating part, Judge,” Jordan continued. “I said this earlier, but I think Rod Rosenstein just caved to the swamp. I think he was afraid to stand up to where everyone in that town wanted to go. Remember, every Democrat wanted a special counsel to keep going after the president. Everyone in the media wanted to do it except people like you, Judge. And there were a bunch of Republicans who wanted to do it. And Rod Rosenstein let it happen.

