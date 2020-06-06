http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/YqooyDr0wCs/jobs-bloodbath-accelerates-easing-of-lockdown-for-pubs-restaurants-and-weddings-wgmlfzzpx

Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to lift the lockdown quickly to avoid the possible loss of three million jobs.

In a significant shift in the government’s approach to Covid-19, the prime minister signed off new measures to open up the economy at a meeting with Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, on Friday night.

Johnson stepped in after a crunch meeting on Tuesday where he was warned by Alok Sharma, the business secretary, that failure to reopen the hospitality sector in time for the summer could cost up to 3.5 million jobs. Johnson replied: “Christ!”

Under plans for the easing of lockdown rules to be unveiled this week:

● Planning controls will be relaxed to enable pubs, cafés and restaurants to use outside areas

● Restrictions on

