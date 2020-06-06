https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/lancet-retracts-major-covid-19-paper-raised-safety-concerns-malaria-drugs/

(CNBC) The Lancet, one of the world’s top medical journals, on Thursday retracted an influential study that raised alarms about the safety of the experimental Covid-19 treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine amid scrutiny of the data underlying the paper.

The retraction came at the request of the authors of the study, published last month, who were not directly involved with the data collection and sources, the journal said.

“We can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources,” Mandeep Mehra of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Frank Ruschitzka of University Hospital Zurich, and Amit Patel of University of Utah said in a statement. “Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the paper be retracted.”

