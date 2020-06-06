https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/leftist-co-founder-reddit-releases-sappy-video-announces-stepping-asks-black-replacement/
Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Friday announced his resignation from the company’s board.
Alexis Ohanian: “It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, my family and my country… So I have resigned from the Reddit board. I’ve urged them to fill my seat with someone who is a black candidate.”
Ohanian is married to Serena Williams and is thought to be worth $70 million.
The founder of Reddit is stepping down from the Board to…….prove he isn’t racist or something, who knows!?!
REDDIT MOMENT!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jhs4zjmlZH
— Gab.com Speak Freely (@getongab) June 5, 2020
