London is under siege.

George Floyd riots erupted in London on Saturday.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists clashed with police officers on horseback.

The left-wing terrorists threw bottles and bricks at officers, causing the spooked horses to run amok.

One officer was thrown off of a horse after bottles and bricks were hurled at police.

London under Sadiq Khan. Our police are sacrificed so Khan & Labour can harvest Muslim + BAME votes. Where are @BBCNews / MSM? #londonprotests pic.twitter.com/gWkyYZqig2 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 6, 2020

Another horse was seen charging into a crowd after left-wing terrorists threw bottles at officers.

Police horse runs amok after #Antifa and #BlackLivesMatter protesters threw bottles at it and the police officer riding it. Massive riots taking place in #London right now pic.twitter.com/AFkX3hixsc — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 6, 2020

A female police officer was seriously injured after rioters threw bricks at her horse, spooking it and sending her head-first into a traffic pole.

A female police officer has been seriously injured in London after rioters threw bricks at her horse, spooking it and sending her head-first into a traffic pole. pic.twitter.com/fYIA3BIOhm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2020

Sky News reported:

Violence has erupted in London after a group of Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with the police – with bottles thrown and mounted officers charging down Whitehall. Sky News correspondent Mark White was at the scene on Whitehall – near Downing Street and The Cenotaph. He said the atmosphere had started to shift in the area, where around 400 to 500 people had gathered, and then "just after the thunderstorm… the crowd started throwing bottles and other objects at the police". The situation has now largely calmed down, but a large number of protesters and officers in riot gear are still at the scene.

