(FOX NEWS) A statue of Britain’s most renowned leader Winston Churchill has been vandalized in London as protesters turned out to speak against racism.

The vandalism came on the anniversary of D-Day when allied forces — partially led by Churchill — stormed the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

Footage online showed the bottom of the statue bearing neon green graffiti that read “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are b——-.”

