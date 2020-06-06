https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louisiana-police-arrested-facebook/2020/06/06/id/970912

A Louisiana police chief announced his own arrest on Facebook after he allegedly stole $4,000 in cash seized by officers in multiple cases, according to the state police.

Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton posted Facebook on Thursday he was charged two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office by the Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigators. He said, “I won’t debate the validity of the charge.”

“A few weeks back, I contacted an outside agency to come look into some concerns that I had with a town employee,” Bratton posted on Facebook. “Today, while cooperating with the State Police Investigators, they charged me with Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office.”

Bratton continued, “I won’t debate the validity of the charge. I wanted to be in full disclosure. This does not affect me being the chief of police, and I intend to be as accessible as I always have while I let the criminal justice system work this issue out. I appreciate the concern from people that have already reached out, it means a lot!”

State police confirmed the arrest on their Facebook wall just hours after the arrest.

“Over the last month, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) initiated an investigation into the Grayson Police Department following a complaint of missing seized currency,” the state police post read. “As a result of the investigation, LSP placed the Grayson Police Department Chief, Mitch Bratton, under arrest on charges of Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office.”

The state police post added: “During the course of the investigation, LSP CID determined Bratton seized $2,500 and $1,150 on two separate cases. The seized currency could not be accounted for and was never logged as evidence. LSP investigators determined Bratton intentionally concealed the missing currency.”

State police began investigating Bratton’s department after a complaint was filed saying the money came up missing.

