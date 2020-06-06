https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/man-arrested-turning-anti-racism-protest-blackface/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A Toronto man has been arrested and charged after he turned up to an anti-racism protest in blackface on Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, showed up wearing black paint at the event in Nathan Phillips Square where protesters had gathered to call for an end to racism and police brutality.

Toronto police said the man was arrested and charged with breaching the peace.

