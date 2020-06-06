https://thehill.com/homenews/news/501494-massive-protests-flood-major-us-cities

Massive crowds flooded major U.S. cities on Saturday to protest police brutality, racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Protests erupted across the country last week after bystander video of Floyd’s death surfaced. The footage showed former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, remaining in the position even after Floyd became unresponsive.

The demonstrations continued into this week after protesters endured violent confrontations with law enforcement including exposure to tear gas, getting beaten with batons, helicopter crowd control tactics and other uses of force.

The population of the protests reached record levels Saturday as hundreds and, in some places, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Boston.

In Philadelphia, protests commenced at the city’s art museum as demonstrators made the trek to City Hall, chanting “No justice, no peace. No racist police,” according to ABC.

Aerial footage captured by NBC10 Philadelphia showed swarms of protesters filling main thoroughfares in the Pennsylvania city.

The crowd in Philly is…unfathomable? I can’t even guess. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/02ZIcyTXW5 — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 6, 2020

In Washington over 6,000 protestors were counted according to D.C. Police Traffic, with crowds of 3,000 or more gathered outside both The Lincoln Memorial and near Lafayette Square, ABC reported.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthyRyan McCarthyOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Former defense leaders pile on Trump criticism | Esper sends troops called to DC area home | US strikes Taliban in Afghanistan Esper orders all active-duty troops outside DC home Esper, Milley won’t testify before House panel on military response to protests MORE told the Associated Press Friday that local officials were projecting between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters over the weekend.

Manhattan saw several thousand people gathered near the northwest corner of central park for a demonstration called “The March for Stolen Dreams and Looted Lives,” The New York Times reported.

Hundreds were reportedly in attendance at Massachusetts protests scheduled in Worcester, Cambridge, Salem, Lawrence, and at the University of Massachusetts Boston Campus Center in Boston, according to a local NBC affiliate.

.#Boston Press: Where are you when over 150 Black Men in suits peacefully stand up in Fanuel Hall and say Black Lives Matter (right now)? If this were a crime scene, we were looting, or fighting you would be here. Where are you? Your absence speaks volumes. #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/FOF3MGqzbI — Tito Jackson (@titojackson) June 6, 2020

Sky cams over Chicago also showed massive crowds of demonstrators beginning at the city’s Union Park that marched through West Side Saturday afternoon, according to WGN9.

Demonstrations in California drew crowds of thousands, with protestors marching across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Demonstrators also came out in large numbers in Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento.

The line of people marching along the Golden Gate Bridge seems endless. Demonstrations going on across the country again today. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/oNr0J2UbXh — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) June 6, 2020

Hundreds marched from Sacramento’s Capitol 1 Center to a city plaza Saturday, passing an area near the state capitol where “Black Lives Matter” has been painted in giant letters, stretching three blocks, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The National Guard was present during Los Angeles demonstrations, as people made their way to protest at LA City Hall.

Good morning from DTLA. National Guard headed to LAPD HQ bringing water and MRE’s (as @chavatweets1 noticed) pic.twitter.com/Bpx5ziLRKe — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) June 6, 2020

Thousands gathered in the French Quarter in New Orleans for protests Friday evening, as authorities blocked Jackson Square after reports that some demonstrators called for the removal of Andrew Jackson’s statue, CBS affiliate 4WWL reported.

Just a look at *some* of the crowds out here tonight. #NewOrleansProtests @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/Hz0Pcg9znI — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) June 6, 2020

Organizers and demonstrators in the U.S. are calling for sweeping reforms to address police brutality and racial inequity.

Democrats will introduce wide-ranging legislation on Monday to combat racial inequality. The package, crafted by the Congressional Black Caucus will include ways to eradicate racial profiling, rein in excessive force used by police, and repeal the so-called qualified immunity doctrine.

