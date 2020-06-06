http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W6pajsjjrK0/

HOUSTON, Texas — A mural depicting a peace officer hanging from a noose was discovered on the side of a building in Houston, Texas. The discovery came during the week where thousands of George Floyd protesters took to the streets of the Bayou City to stand against police violence.

The owner of the tattoo and piercing parlor, “290 ink,” immediately painted over the graffiti after its discovery, Houston Police Officers’ Union President Joe Gamaldi told Breitbart Texas Saturday morning.

The police union chief posted the image on Facebook and said, “We are better than this Houston. Also, the dirtbag who painted this didn’t even get our uniform shirt right.”

He added, “We realize emotions are running high, but this solves nothing and helps nothing. We are very thankful to the owner of this property, who after discovering this hateful graffiti, painted over it immediately. This image does not represent the view of 99.9% of Americans and we will not let hate run our city. We are #HoustonStrong.”

“If anyone has any information on who painted this abhorrent image, feel free to slide into our DMs. #BeBetter.”

The comments reacting to the Facebook post expressed support for local police and disgust for the violent depiction. “Pathetic,” “F**k all you Cop Haters!!!,” “Disgusting,” “Evil,” “Awful,” and “This is so sad and frightening,” were just some of the responses.

Another wrote: “Messed up person. Pray for him/her.”

Pat McLaughlin said: “My apologies to you and all of HPD. You all do not need a slap in the face when you are barely home enough to see your families keeping us citizens safe. Praye[r]s for you and all of HPD.”

Breitbart Texas reported on the protests in Houston, which have largely been peaceful and nonviolent.

