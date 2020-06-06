https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-look-democrats-media-violent-left-three-great-american-cities-just-one-week/

For the past week the left has been protesting, rioting, looting, shooting officers, beating innocents, torching national landmarks across the United States.

This is the fruit of the American left: pain, chaos, suffering, violence, fear and arson.

Their mob violence has spread across the country. 
Tonight we want to highlight what liberal Democrat leadership has done to three great American cities.

1.) Minneapolis – War zone of the left

TRENDING: CNN Guest Proposes Abusing White Children in Wake of George Floyd’s Death, “White Kids Don’t Deserve Innocence” (VIDEO)

2.) New York City – Under de Blasio — You won’t believe Manahattan this week!
The media won’t show it.

3.) St. Louis – Looks like war zone Afghanistan
This was St. Louis, Missouri on Monday night.

This was St. Louis on Monday.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...