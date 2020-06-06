https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-look-democrats-media-violent-left-three-great-american-cities-just-one-week/

For the past week the left has been protesting, rioting, looting, shooting officers, beating innocents, torching national landmarks across the United States.

This is the fruit of the American left: pain, chaos, suffering, violence, fear and arson.

Their mob violence has spread across the country.

Tonight we want to highlight what liberal Democrat leadership has done to three great American cities.

1.) Minneapolis – War zone of the left

Minneapolis is looking like the aftermath of a war after the Democrat party organized peaceful protests… pic.twitter.com/pHAr9pNkUK — Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) June 6, 2020

2.) New York City – Under de Blasio — You won’t believe Manahattan this week!

The media won’t show it.

3.) St. Louis – Looks like war zone Afghanistan

This was St. Louis, Missouri on Monday night.

This is right near a restaurant I frequent in St. Louis. Sustained fighting for over 7 hours. This isn’t a protest, this isn’t solving any injustice, this is the result of leftist media and celebrities encouraging divisive racism and violence to hurt the country and thus Trump. pic.twitter.com/ngF59BWx5b — Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 6, 2020

This was St. Louis on Monday.

