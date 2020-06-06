https://www.dailywire.com/news/nypd-takes-protester-into-custody-who-allegedly-threatened-to-burn-down-diamond-district-during-fox-news-interview-report-says

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly took a protester into custody after he allegedly threatened to burn down the Diamond District during a live television interview on Fox News.

“You know, I’m a leader of this FTP movement,” the man said. “It means a lot of things. It can mean free the people, it can mean for the people, it could also mean fire to property – and that’s very possible.”

“Today, I’m leading a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop – and we’re hoping [New York City Mayor Bill] De Blasio and [New York Governor Andrew] Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction,” the man continued. “But if they don’t, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District. And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who interviewed the man, later tweeted: “JUST NOW: police arrest man from my earlier interview who made apparent threat on air to bring gasoline to diamond district.”

JUST NOW: police arrest man from my earlier interview who made apparent threat on air to bring gasoline to diamond district — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 6, 2020

The New York Police Department added on Twitter: “Earlier tonight, a man wearing this mask threatened, in a live @FoxNews interview, to burn Manhattan’s diamond district down. Within hours, we identified the man & took him in to be interviewed.”

Earlier tonight, a man wearing this mask threatened, in a live @FoxNews interview, to burn Manhattan’s diamond district down. Within hours, we identified the man & took him in to be interviewed. pic.twitter.com/NHggPloCAv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2020

After the man’s remarks aired on national television, Fox News host Eric Shawn responded by saying, “Those are outrageous words to say. Basically that person was basically suggesting that they plan to go to the diamond district, which is run basically by Orthodox Jews here in New York City – certainly hope that is not the case and we do not endorse – in fact, we condemn that type of language here on the Fox News channel. Someone saying that certainly should be called out in terms of any type of potential threat of any sort that we just heard live from someone who interviewed here on this channel.”

The man’s remarks come as widespread rioting and looting have plagued New York City in recent days as protests over the death of George Floyd have often seemingly spiraled out of control when the sun goes down.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) responded to the Fox News segment by writing on Twitter: “This is a disgusting threat and exactly why the National Guard should already have been sent to NYC days ago to back up the NYPD and help maintain order.”

This is a disgusting threat and exactly why the National Guard should already have been sent to NYC days ago to back up the NYPD and help maintain order.pic.twitter.com/OZlaSeFzMa — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 6, 2020

Zeldin has repeatedly called for the National Guard to be deployed in the city to stabilize the situation, tweeting last week: “The National Guard needs to get called into NYC to help. @NYCMayor is way out of his element & rioters are ruling the streets. Let’s stop pretending this is just some beautifully peaceful expression of protest. It’s not. Too many heads are dangerously buried in the sand right now.”

Zeldin added, “Where is @NYCMayor and why hasn’t he requested the National Guard yet to help the NYPD save New York City? ALL of the city’s elected officials & community leaders need to wake up, rise up, & take back your city. Anyone silent about this right now is an accomplice to these crimes!”

Where is @NYCMayor and why hasn’t he requested the National Guard yet to help the NYPD save New York City? ALL of the city’s elected officials & community leaders need to wake up, rise up, & take back your city. Anyone silent about this right now is an accomplice to these crimes! https://t.co/n4yBwSVdjP — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 2, 2020

