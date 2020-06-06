https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-officers-charged-assault-pushing-75-year-old-man/
Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail. McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, “crossed…
The post Officers Charged with Assault After Pushing 75-Year-Old Man appeared first on The Western Journal.