These violent leftists don’t even hide their criminal plots from live TV.

A New York self-described protest leader told FOX News today that he is planning on going down to the predominantly Jewish Diamond District tonight with gasoline.

The man, who has FTP (F**k the police) tattooed on his arm had no hesitation in revealing his plans.

A peaceful protester made a threat on live TV to go down to the predominantly Jewish Diamond District in New York City with gasoline.

