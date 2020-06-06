https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/peaceful-protest-trapped-looters-bust-store-window-wood-barrier-escape-long-beach-store-video/

Somehow we missed this during the choas of last weekend.

Protesters (peaceful) and looters hit Long Beach last weekend.

A group of looters were then filmed escaping the building during a live shot on ABC7. The looters are heard banging on the windows from the inside and then blasting through the glass and over the wood construction barrier.

They managed to escape with their booty as police stood and watched.

Via ABC7:

[embedded content]

