Black Lives Matter protests in London have descended into serious violence on Whitehall, with flares and missiles thrown at police, mounted police charging, and at least one officer unhorsed.

Protesters, who were asked not to attend the illegal gatherings by both the Health Secretary and the Home Secretary due to the risk of spreading the Chinese coronavirus, initially contented themselves with merely vandalising the statues of Sir Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln.

As the thousands-strong demonstration moved to Whitehall, adjacent to the gates to the Prime Minister’s official residence on Downing Street and home to the Cenotaph and many important government buildings, however, the situation became more tense, with activists hurling missiles at officers amid driving rain.

BREAKING: Protesters have clashed with police in central London during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.@skymarkwhite has the latest. Follow live updates: https://t.co/nOxuGqYauQ pic.twitter.com/5IUJ5UrGzQ — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 6, 2020

Listen to them celebrate as they knock an officer from his horse. The radical left, by making false comparisons between the US and the UK, has unleashed hell upon innocent British officers. Our officers get up each morning to keep us all safe, @pritipatel this cannot go on here. pic.twitter.com/OtQpwhI6UN — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 6, 2020

Mounted police officers attempted to regain control of the area by staging a charge in which at least one officer was unhorsed, with dramatic footage showing his mount bolting riderless down the street.

The fallen officer’s condition is unknown, but pictures from the scene show them on the ground seemingly unconscious, with eyes glazed.

Riot police appeared to make some progress in driving back activists after this, but the situation remains tense, with the police horses unnerved by individuals who hurled flares towards them.

This story is developing…

