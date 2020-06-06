https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-riots-election-meddling/2020/06/06/id/970885

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped China for trying to “exploit” the protests in response to the death of George Floyd by criticizing the United States’ response to the unrest.

Pompeo tweeted:

“The Chinese Communist Party’s callous attempts to exploit George Floyd’s tragic death for its own political gain will fail. During the best of times, Beijing ruthlessly imposes communism. Amid the most difficult challenges, the United States secures freedom.”

The swipe from Pompeo comes as President Donald Trump and officials in Beijing have traded insults over the origins of coronavirus and a new Chinese law that could wipe out free speech in Hong Kong.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, has pointed out the protests on Twitter several times.

“All lives matter. We stand firmly with our African friends. We strongly oppose all forms of racial discrimination and inflammatory expressions of racism and hatred,” Chunying tweeted June 1.

She also tweeted out a link to an RT.com video headlined: “THUGS & HEROES HYPOCRISY,” that criticized policing in the United States.

