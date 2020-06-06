https://www.dailywire.com/news/protester-in-new-york-city-appears-to-threaten-to-burn-down-the-diamond-district-if-leaders-do-not-meet-demands

A protester in New York City who appeared on Fox News on live television Saturday afternoon appeared to threaten to burn down the Diamond District in New York City if top Democratic leaders in the state do not meet the demands of the protesters.

“You know, I’m a leader of this FTP movement,” the man began. “It means a lot of things. It can mean free the people, it can mean for the people, it could also mean fire to property – and that’s very possible.”

“Today, I’m leading a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop – and we’re hoping [New York City Mayor Bill] De Blasio and [New York Governor Andrew] Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction,” the man continued. “But if they don’t, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District. And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

Fox News host Eric Shawn condemned the remarks that were made on live television, saying, “Those are outrageous words to say. Basically that person was basically suggesting that they plan to go to the diamond district, which is run basically by Orthodox Jews here in New York City – certainly hope that is not the case and we do not endorse – in fact, we condemn that type of language here on the Fox News channel. Someone saying that certainly should be called out in terms of any type of potential threat of any sort that we just heard live from someone who interviewed here on this channel.”

WATCH:

A protester in New York made a threat *on live tv* to go down to the ‘Diamond District’ in New York with gasoline if they don’t get want they want from state and local officials. Fox News @EricShawnTV was not pleased and called him out… pic.twitter.com/dgt7p4buzG — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 6, 2020

Political commentators and lawmakers expressed disgust over the comments and suggested that more law enforcement was needed in the area to help maintain safety.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote on Twitter: “This is a disgusting threat and exactly why the National Guard should already have been sent to NYC days ago to back up the NYPD and help maintain order.”

This is a disgusting threat and exactly why the National Guard should already have been sent to NYC days ago to back up the NYPD and help maintain order.pic.twitter.com/OZlaSeFzMa — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 6, 2020

New York Post Editor Sohrab Ahmari tweeted: “Live on Fox, a BLM leader just threatened to burn down New York’s Diamond District. If Blas and Cuo don’t engage with us, he said, we will head to the Diamond District, ‘and thanks to President Trump, gasoline is cheap.’ This is dead-serious. It’s time for a decisive crackdown.”

Live on Fox, a BLM leader just threatened to burn down New York’s Diamond District. If Blas and Cuo don’t engage with us, he said, we will head to the Diamond District, “and thanks to President Trump, gasoline is cheap.” This is dead-serious. It’s time for a decisive crackdown. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 6, 2020

Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote: “Wow. That’s a straight up criminal threat on national television. Also, is there not a very ugly subtext to singling out nyc’s diamond district for destruction?”

Wow. That’s a straight up criminal threat on national television. Also, is there not a very ugly subtext to singling out nyc’s diamond district for destruction? https://t.co/RceRVWRfns — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 6, 2020

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway wrote: “FWIW, the man who on live TV issued the threat to burn down the Diamond District in NYC tonight unless his demands were met identified himself as ‘Ace Burns 2020.’”

FWIW, the man who on live TV issued the threat to burn down the Diamond District in NYC tonight unless his demands were met identified himself as “Ace Burns 2020.” https://t.co/y2cORXB1LS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 6, 2020

National Journal Politics Editor Josh Kraushaar wrote: “Anti-Semitism at its worst.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

