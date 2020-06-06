https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-trina-unloads-on-protesters-trashing-cities-keep-these-animals-off-the-streets

Rapper Trina unloaded on looters and violent rioters in the Miami area this week on radio, saying that the curfew in the area should be extended to keep “these animals off the streets.”

“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., that’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo,” Trina said. “Lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean, that’s how I feel.”

Trina was angry that people were using the protests to “tear up our cities, run through and tear up our schools and burn our stuff and break in our stores.”

When rapper Trick Daddy responded to her by saying that everything was always personal with her, she responded, “Yes, it’s definitely personal. It’s definitely personal because I feel like at the end of the day, at the end, she got insurance but she also been locked down for 60 days also like us, and she also don’t have money like me so I don’t approve of it. Period. I don’t approve of it. Period.”

“We can’t bring back nobody’s lives that have been taken away whether it was from the police or in the hands of another civilian,” Trina continued. “We can’t bring them back. We cannot. We cannot bring them back. You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life, his life was taken by the hands of a man. A black man. I can’t bring his life back.”

Trick Daddy responded, “We’re talking about black lives—”

“[It’s] the black lives that matter, right?” Trina responded. “The same black lives that are taken from the hands of other black people, those matter too, huh?”

“What I won’t do, I won’t compare—” Trick Daddy began to respond before getting cut off.

“You ain’t got to compare it, you ain’t got to compare it. I’m living in the life of it. It’s no comparison. I feel the same way. It’s no exception,” Trina said. “A life is a life. Period. Period. A life is a life, no matter how it was taken. Whether it was a car accident, whether it was from the police, whether it was from the hands of another black man. A life was taken. Simple.”

“I have so much to say Miami. I am fired up. I am pissed off and I am ready today,” Trina continued. “I know what I want to say. I have everything I want to say and not you and nobody else ain’t going to tell me how to say it. … All y’all fake for the protests and the fake ‘Oh, we so concerned about George Floyd.’ Half of y’all are marching and not even caring about this man, people out there just doing maliciously.”

LISTEN PART I:

LISTEN: Trina and Trick Daddy have a debate about the protesting and rioting in Miami. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets…” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Mvvld9FJBp — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

LISTEN PART II:

Trina is facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man..” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3bxiZoiexa — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

