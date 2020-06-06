https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/report-nypd-find-functional-bomb-77th-precinct-station-house-brooklyn/

The New York Police Department found a functional bomb near the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn today.

Yet New York City Officials punish the police.

Via former officer John Cardillo:

TRENDING: CNN Guest Proposes Abusing White Children in Wake of George Floyd’s Death, “White Kids Don’t Deserve Innocence” (VIDEO)

John followed up his initial tweet with this: Thanks to our veterans, I’m told this is most likely an artillery simulator.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...