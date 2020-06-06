https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/report-nypd-find-functional-bomb-77th-precinct-station-house-brooklyn/

The New York Police Department found a functional bomb near the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn today.

Yet New York City Officials punish the police.

Via former officer John Cardillo:

NYPD sources: What appears to be a functional bomb placed at 77 precinct in Brooklyn.

This is the definition of terror, yet @BilldeBlasio and NYC DAs focus on punishing cops pic.twitter.com/ZUeo6j1ZH2

— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 6, 2020