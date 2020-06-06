https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/report-nypd-find-functional-bomb-77th-precinct-station-house-brooklyn/
The New York Police Department found a functional bomb near the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn today.
Yet New York City Officials punish the police.
Via former officer John Cardillo:
NYPD sources: What appears to be a functional bomb placed at 77 precinct in Brooklyn.
This is the definition of terror, yet @BilldeBlasio and NYC DAs focus on punishing cops pic.twitter.com/ZUeo6j1ZH2
John followed up his initial tweet with this: Thanks to our veterans, I’m told this is most likely an artillery simulator.
Thanks to our veterans, I’m told this is most likely an artillery simulator.
Fortunately more bark than bite. https://t.co/6Wr1d0NzUA
