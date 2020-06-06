https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/revolutionary-communist-group-announces-mass-protest-across-white-house-4-pm-saturday-secretary-esper-neuters-national-guard-patrol/

The top revolutionary Communist group Refuse Fascism announced plans to meet in Lafayette Park across from the White House this afternoon at 4 PM ET.

Refuse Fascism is a violent far left group with ties to the Revolutionary Communist Party.

A million far left protesters are expected in Washington DC this weekend.

Refuse Fascism and Antifa activists are planning to meet in Lafayette Park this afternoon.

An Antifa group just posted this. Drumpf is finished pic.twitter.com/kL8tUViYVq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2020

TRENDING: CNN Guest Proposes Abusing White Children in Wake of George Floyd’s Death, “White Kids Don’t Deserve Innocence” (VIDEO)

Via Jack Posobiec.

Antifa group plans to arrive to White House at 4pm today pic.twitter.com/B49AviDKwM — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2020

And as the violent far left protesters plan their mass gathering in Washington DC Defense Secretary Mark Esper ordered National Guard troops in the nation’s capitol to disarm.

What the hell is going on in our country?

This is not looking good right about now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

