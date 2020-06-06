https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/murder-riots-defund-the-police-rudy-giuliani/2020/06/06/id/970879

Instead of calls for defunding police, how about calls – in liberal cities overrun by rioters – to adopt the “broken windows theory,” which says “you arrest the first person who breaks the law,” according to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax TV.

“They wouldn’t have to arrest them for rioting and burning down buildings if they knew how to contain a riot,” Giuliani told “Saturday Report.” “I took over a city that had two major riots – in fact, it had the worst one in over 20 years about a year before I became mayor. Now, how is it I went through eight years without a riot?

“Because we knew how to police a riot, which is also the broken windows theory: You arrest the first person that breaks the law. Then you arrest the second, then the third – you usually don’t have to go beyond three.”

Containing unrest begins with not allowing it to fester, as all the liberal leaders in major urban areas around the country have since the tragic death of George Floyd, Giuliani added to host Grant Stinchfield.

“That used to be the mistake we made in New York before we become mayor,” Giuliani said. “That’s what I changed.”

Defunding the police is going to backfire on the black community, Giuliani continued, saying that will be the most vulnerable population from the lack of policing.

“The reality is the biggest victims if they do this stupid thing will be black people,” he said, noting far more black Americans are killed by lawless black Americans than the few killed by police abusing force in enforcing the law.

“It means that black lives really don’t matter to you – politics matter to you,” Giuliani concluded. “Liberal, crazy, stupid things to say matter to you, but not an intelligent commonsense approach, adult approach, to how do we save lives?

“We save black lives by reducing black on black murder. That’s how we do it. If we don’t reduce black on black murder, you can reduce every single police incident you want, 99% people who are being murdered, or at least 90%, will continue to be murdered.”

