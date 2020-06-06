https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/sambos-1100-restaurants-changes-name-amid-national-george-floyd-protests/

(NBC NEWS) Sambo’s, once a chain with more than 1,100 restaurants that traded in racist iconography, will change the name of its last remaining site amid the national protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Once a chain that boasted locations across 47 states, it is now down to one family-run restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. The owners said they decided to change the name from “Sambo’s,” a racist term for people of African descent, to something undetermined.

“Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal,” they said in a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page, which still carries the “Sambo’s” name. “So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can.”

