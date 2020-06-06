https://www.theblaze.com/news/shaun-king-police-brutality-democrats

Democratic activist Shaun King made a shockingly honest observation about the Democratic Party on Friday.

King, who is known for his activism around racism and police brutality, denounced “generic” imperatives from leaders that voting is the process by which the black community can receive criminal justice reform.

That is because, as King observed, Democrats control the cities that are guilty of the “worst police brutality.”

“Democrats, from top to bottom, are running the cities with the worst police brutality in America right now,” King said. “We voted for them.”

Minneapolis, for example, the city where nationwide protests started in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death, is run by Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey, and the city council has zero sitting Republicans; it is comprised of 12 Democrats and one member of the Green Party.

In that city, police have rendered 44 people unconscious over the past five years with neck restraints similar to the one that killed Floyd.

Meanwhile, another instance of excessive police force that went viral this week happened in a Democratic-controlled city.

Two Buffalo police officers have been criminally charged after they were caught on video shoving an elderly man, causing the man to hit his head on the sidewalk, resulting in his hospitalization. Buffalo’s mayor is a Democrat and the city council is comprised of Democrats only.

