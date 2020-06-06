http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ayzRpom4HKM/

Employees at one of the Columbus, Ohio, Condado Tacos walked off the job on Tuesday to avoid fulfilling a catering order for police officers.

One person who claims to be an employee of the taco shop tweeted:

today on my day off my job forced us to do a massive catering order for the columbus police department. the staff walked out and was fired. when i go in tm, myself and other are gonna demand an apology and if we don’t get it we also will walk out. — black lives matter. (@gsheamercer) June 1, 2020

Another individual who claimed to be an employee wrote:

today me and my AKM were fired from Condado by the district manager for refusing to make 500 tacos for the highway patrol. I regret nothing. #KeepFighting #ACAB — sid precious (@WiddowsonJake) June 2, 2020

PJ Media reports that Condado Tacos claims it did not fire anyone. Rather, it closed all of its 20 stores “out of an abundance of caution.”

Condado Tacos made clear that employees who walked away rather than fill the order for officers can still have their jobs if they want them, “A few employees working did express they were uncomfortable with fulfilling the order and after a discussion with their regional manager about their concerns, were given the option to not work on the order. The employees who expressed their concerns chose to not complete their shift last night however, their jobs remain intact at Condado if they choose to return.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

