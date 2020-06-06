https://thehill.com/homenews/news/501475-trump-jr-calls-elderly-supporter-who-was-assaulted

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO: ‘Not true’ that removing Trump campaign video was illegal, as president has claimed Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination Barr says he didn’t give ‘tactical’ command to clear Lafayette protesters MORE’s son Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. hits Howard Stern for going ‘establishment,’ ‘acting like Hillary’ Trump Jr., GOP senator lash out at Facebook for taking down protest pages on stay-at-home orders Trump jokes he’ll ‘look into’ pardon for ‘Tiger King’ after asked by reporter at virus briefing MORE called an elderly man to thank him for his support after the man was beaten in what police described as a politically motivated attack.

The Providence Journal reported that 27-year-old Massachusetts man Aidan Courtright has been arrested and arraigned on charges of assault and battery for allegedly attacking 82-year-old Charlie Chase.

Chase had been holding a sign and wearing clothes in support of Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two witnesses said Courtright got out of his car and approached the victim, taking the sign from him and ripping it in half before throwing him to the ground and kicking him by the side of the road.

Trump Jr. tweeted about the incident.

Awful. An 82 year old wearing a Trump hat was attacked by a leftwing nut job in Massachusetts. All political violence is wrong, but what kind of person commits violence against an elderly man? If anyone has contact info for the victim please send my way.pic.twitter.com/NuOjnxbxhW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 5, 2020

Chase was invited on “The Howie Carr Show” for an interview about the incident and became emotional when Trump Jr. surprised him by calling in to thank him for his support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw your story. I’m sorry you had to go through that, and we really appreciate the support,” Trump Jr. said. “That shouldn’t be going on in America, and I just want to say thank you for your steadfast loyalty and service to our country. It means the world to us.”

“I have to thank you guys,” Chase responded. “You don’t know how much you mean to us.”

Trump Jr. told Chase they would send him some new Trump hats and clothes.

Chase said he’d return to the spot where the assault took place and continue to express his support for the president.

“This will not scare me away,” Chase said. “I’ll do this continuously until the election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

