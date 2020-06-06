https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501459-trump-lashes-out-after-ex-fbi-lawyer-lisa-page-hired-as-msnbc-analyst

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO: ‘Not true’ that removing Trump campaign video was illegal, as president has claimed Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination Barr says he didn’t give ‘tactical’ command to clear Lafayette protesters MORE was incredulous after MSNBC announced that they had former FBI lawyer Lisa Page as a legal analyst.

“You must be kidding???” the president tweeted Friday night. “This is a total disgrace!”

You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

The former FBI lawyer worked on then-special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s Russia investigation and became a constant target for Trump at campaign rallies after text messages surfaced of her and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok criticizing Trump.

Page had returned to the FBI while Strzok was removed from Mueller’s probe after the texts were leaked. Trump’s GOP allies quickly came to view the pair as evidence that parts of the Justice Department were trying to sabotage Trump’s presidency.

Page later sued the FBI, claiming that her text messages with Strzok were illegally released in December 2017, citing “multiple improper reasons.”

Trump has often targeted Page and Strzok, frequently mocking their extramarital affair.

“It’s like being punched in the gut,” Page said last year. “My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that political bias did not motivate the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election interference, though noted that agents omitted essential information when submitting applications to surveil former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page in 2016.

