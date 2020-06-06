https://www.theblaze.com/news/austin-riot-video-black-cop-attacked

There were tense confrontations in Austin, Texas, on Thursday during George Floyd protests. Austin police and Texas state troopers clashed with protesters outside the Texas Capitol and Austin Police Department headquarters. At one point, the protests escalated, and video appears to show white protesters mobbing and tormenting a black Texas state trooper.

At one point, some protesters circled around a black Texas state trooper in front of the Texas Capitol, as seen in the unverified viral video. A few people attempted to steal a backpack the officer was holding. The protesters, most of which were white, berated and tormented the cop. Racist slurs were hurled at the African American police officer during the protest where many protesters chanted: “Black lives matter!” One person called the cop an “Uncle Tom” as they hounded the state trooper.

Also this week in Austin, a young man wore a Trump shirt and was quickly attacked by protesters, who pelted him with water bottles and one woman spit in his face.

This week there was a video that went viral of a man who used a chainsaw to threaten Black Lives Matter protesters in McAllen, Texas.

This comes at the same time that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is offering $46,000 for information leading to the arrest of the killer of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn. Police released a surveillance video of seven “persons of interest” possibly connected to the shooting death of Dorn in hopes of having the public help bring his murderer to justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

